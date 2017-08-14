Ric Flair in Medically Induced Coma, Being Prepared for Surgery

Don Feria/Associated Press

Former wrestling superstar Ric Flair is heading to surgery after being placed in a medically induced coma, a WWE representative told TMZ Sports.

The 68-year-old was initially taken to the hospital Saturday, but his condition reportedly worsened over the weekend. Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni said Sunday that he is going through "tough medical issues."

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, he was admitted due to a heart-related issue that was initially called "routine monitoring."

The Nature Boy has been in professional wrestling since the 1970s, but became one of the biggest stars in the sport during his time with WWF and WCW in the 1990s. He has been a world heavyweight champion 16 times in his extended career.

He also still makes intermittent appearances WWE shows, supporting his daughter Charlotte.

A documentary on his life and wrestling career, entitled Nature Boy, will be shown on Nov. 7 as part of ESPN's 30 for 30 series.