Terrell Owens Talks Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension, Calls Situation 'Unfortunate'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens weighed in on the six-game suspension the NFL handed down to Ezekiel Elliott after the Dallas Cowboys running back was accused of domestic violence.

"Guys should know better at this point," Owens told TMZ Sports. "It's unfortunate for him...it's unfortunate what transpired. But again, guys that are coming behind him and playing in the league now, they should definitely use this as a lesson to learn from, not to put themselves in situations like this. At the end of the day, no disrespect to women, but there's a million women in this world. Don't get caught up in certain situations like that."

It's unclear what Owens meant by saying players shouldn't put themselves "in situations like this" or get caught up in "certain situations." Given Owens' phrasing, his comments could be interpreted as victim blaming—whether that was his intention or not.

In July, Elliott's ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. He was not arrested and charges were never filed against him, as the Columbus City Attorney's office cited "conflicting and inconsistent information," per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

In the NFL's own year-long investigation, however, the league ruled that "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence."

Per Archer, "The NFL identified three incidents that caused injuries to the woman's face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees over the span of five days and cited photographic evidence of the injuries."

Elliott's representatives offered alternative theories for how the woman might have sustained her injuries, such as fighting with another woman or falling down stairs, but the league concluded those theories could not be substantiated by evidence.

Elliott is expected to file his appeal by Tuesday.