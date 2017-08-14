David Robinson Says Spurs Would Be 'Crazy' Not to Want to Trade for Kyrie Irving

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer and former San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson said in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio that his former team would be "crazy not to want a talented guy" like Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly put the Spurs on his list of teams to be traded to this offseason.

"He's been a force for them," Robinson noted. "You know, with our system—I can't really speculate on what it would be like with him—but I certainly think you add a talent like that to a system that can...enhance his impact in the game and make him more efficient.

"It's just an enjoyable atmosphere where your teammates encourage one another, love one another," he concluded. "I can only see positive things. I saw there were some other teams on the list, but we can only dream about good stuff like that."

Irving, 25, would certainly be an upgrade at point guard for San Antonio, and the thought of pairing him with superstar Kawhi Leonard would give the Spurs one of the league's best one-two punches. Irving would give the team a jolt of instant offense and make them more threatening to teams like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

The issue for the Spurs, of course, is that it's hard to imagine what pieces they have in place to entice Cleveland to trade them for Irving.

Leonard is off the table, LaMarcus Aldridge has a salary (and a declining game) the Cavaliers likely wouldn't want, Pau Gasol is 37 and well past his prime, and Patty Mills and Danny Green are nice pieces but not nearly enough of a return for a player of Irving's caliber. Dejounte Murray is a promising but incredibly inexperienced 20-year-old point guard.

Plus, Gasol and Mills signed new contracts this summer and can't be traded until December.

So if the Spurs are in the market for Irving, they'll have to get pretty creative and likely involve multiple teams in the deal. Even then, it seems highly unlikely Irving would find his way to San Antonio. So while the Spurs would indeed be "crazy" to spurn a talent like Irving, crazier still is trying to imagine a scenario in which they could actually land him.