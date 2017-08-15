Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: 2017 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid are firmly in the driving seat to win the 2017 Spanish Super Cup, as they lead 3-1 on aggregate against Barcelona ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

In the first leg at the Camp Nou on Sunday, La Liga holders Real went ahead through a Gerard Pique own goal before strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio came in response to Lionel Messi's equaliser.

Substitute Ronaldo was later sent off and will miss Wednesday's clash, improving Barca's chances of overturning the deficit.

Read on for a full preview of the second leg, along with viewing and scheduling information.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Time: 10 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. ET

TV Info: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football (UK) and ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go and ESPN Player

Preview

Sunday's El Clasico was one to savour. There were some remarkable goals, fierce intensity and plenty of controversy.

Ronaldo's 24-minute cameo was notable for his contribution to Real's victory—he scored an excellent goal—and the fact he was issued with two yellow cards before pushing the referee in reaction to his dismissal.

The Portuguese superstar has now been suspended for five games:

Barca will be buoyed by the fact Zinedine Zidane's side will be without their talisman, but Real have other players in fine form who could make Ronaldo's absence less signficant.

Of the starting XI on Sunday, Isco, Mateo Kovacic, Raphael Varane, and Sergio Ramos particularly impressed at the Camp Nou, while Asensio, 21, was brilliant after coming off the bench with 22 minutes to go.

Barcelona, on the other hand, looked rusty as a unit, with Gerard Deulofeu an obvious weakness in the left-flank berth previously occupied by Neymar.

History is against the Blaugrana in their attempts to overturn the deficit at the Bernabeu and lift the Super Cup on Wednesday, per Sky Sports Statto:

Real have become used to picking up silverware of late. They beat Manchester United to claim the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and won the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season in June to go with their La Liga title.

It is Ernesto Valverde's Barca side who will have to take the initiative on Wednesday, as they likely must net the first goal if they are to produce a comeback in the second leg.

An upturn in form from the Catalan giants is much needed, though, if they are to prevent archrivals Real from lifting another trophy.