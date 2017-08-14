Kyle Long Kicked out of Bears Practice After Multiple Fights with Teammates

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chicago Bears coach John Fox was forced to kick guard Kyle Long out of practice Monday after two separate fights with teammates, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"There's a certain standard we have," Fox said. "That's not how we operate."

Per Robert Zeglinski of the Rock River Times, fellow lineman Hroniss Grasu was on the other side of the scuffle in practice.

Long is heading into his fifth year with the team, his third season playing under Fox.

On an otherwise young team, the 28-year-old has become a key player with three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons. He has had plenty of success despite moving from guard to tackle and back to guard in his young career.

He was unfortunately limited to just eight games last season while dealing with both shoulder and ankle injuries, and the team suffered without him on the field.

Although Long is back on the field for training camp, his ankle injury remains an issue as he missed the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Grasu has filled in with the first team at center, pushing Cody Whitehair to guard.

Chicago will not only hope he can put the latest altercation behind him, but also that their best lineman will be healthy by the start of the regular season.