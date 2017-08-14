Lamar Odom Reportedly Spoke to BIG3 Officials About Joining League Next Season

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Lamar Odom could be the latest person to make a comeback to the hardwood in the BIG3.

TMZ Sports reported Odom discussed potentially playing in the league next season when attending Sunday's regular-season finale action in Los Angeles.

"I love Lamar, I'd love to see him play again," BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube told TMZ Sports. "Dude's just gotta get in shape. If they think they're just gonna walk off the street onto the BIG3 court, they're sadly mistaken. If guys get in shape, we'd love to see them play."

In January, Odom jokingly said he would pair up with former Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Smush Parker in the BIG3. Bryant and Parker famously have a decade-long feud dating back to their heads butting while teammates in Los Angeles.

Odom, 37, last played professional basketball in 2014 for Spain's Laboral Kutxa Baskonia. He briefly signed a contract with the New York Knicks later that year but never appeared in a game. His last NBA appearance came with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2012-13 season.

In 2015, Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel after suffering multiple strokes and kidney failure due to a drug overdose. He spent three months recovering in a hospital and has continued recovering in outpatient therapy since.

The Players' Tribune featured an essay written by Odom last month that detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

"I shook hands with death. But you know what? Ain't no coming back from that," Odom wrote. "Even though my funeral would probably be a good funeral, and there'd probably be a lot of people who hadn't seen each other in a long time. But it ain't time for that yet."

Odom said he is sober now but admitted "it's an everyday struggle."