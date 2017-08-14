Jarrett Stidham Named Auburn's Starting QB over Sean White

Todd J. Van Emst/Associated Press

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Jarrett Stidham as the Tigers' starting quarterback Monday on Twitter:

Stidham, a Baylor transfer, spent the first 10 days of Auburn camp competing with incumbent Sean White. The sophomore was widely expected to win the starting job coming into camp and ensured the position with a series of stellar practices.

"He [Jarrett Stidham] has done a lot of good things," Malzahn said Saturday. "He's a talented young man."

Stidham threw for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions in his lone season at Baylor. He left the program amid the sex abuse scandal that led to a mass exodus of athletic officials, including then-coach Art Briles. In 2016, Stidham studied at McLennan Community College.

"I expect for him to win the Heisman," Texas-based quarterback coach Trenton Kirklin said in the spring, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. "I know that may be farfetched for some but just knowing the kid, I expect nothing less. He has that ability to do that and he pushes everybody around him. I think he can go in there and he's the type of kid that he has that X-factor that you just don't understand until you're around the kid. Success follows him wherever he's at. That's what he is."

Stidham will be tasked with leading a Tigers offense that accumulated just 2,203 yards through the air last season. The team brought in Chip Lindsey as their offensive coordinator this offseason in hopes of rejuvenating the aerial attack.

Auburn is ranked 13th nationally in the preseason coaches' poll.