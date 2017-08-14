Alberto El Patron Stripped of GFW Title After Battery Incident with Paige

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Suspended GFW wrestler Alberto El Patron has been stripped of his world heavyweight championship title in the wake of his involvement in an altercation with the WWE's Paige at an Orlando airport, the organization announced on Monday (h/t Kevin O'Neal of WrestlingInc.com):

"GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron's involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manner in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion.

"We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron."

Authorities were investigating El Patron for his potential role in an alleged domestic battery incident at the Orlando International Airport on July 9. TMZ Sports initially reported that Patron had "roughed up a female companion," but in a police report later tweeted by El Patron's attorney, Keith McMahon, it shows that he in fact was considered a victim of battery with the use of hands, fists or feet.

The Orlando Police Department eventually found that "probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis [Paige] with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case" (h/t Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet).



Neither El Patron or Paige has been charged with a crime in the incident, however. Paige shared her side of the story in a tweet on July 12:

The two-time Divas Championship titleholder has been out of action for a year as she recovers from a neck injury. El Patron, meanwhile, was suspended indefinitely by GFW in the wake of the incident in Orlando.