Projecting Golden State Warriors' 2017-18 Depth Chart

Starter: Draymond Green

Green's 2016-17 campaign featured his worst shooting and scoring rates in three seasons. And yet, his starting spot has never felt more secure.

He has been the team's top distributor for two years running, which, last season, meant quarterbacking one of the league's most efficient offenses ever. But it's his defense—dubbed basketball's best in June—that makes him such an integral part of this nucleus.

"What Green provides to the Warriors defensively can never be [overstated]," CBS Sports' Chris Barnewall wrote. "His versatility and ability to guard positions 1-5 is invaluable. Not to mention the emotional leadership he provides both on and off the court."

Green is the NBA's ultimate small-ball weapon. The 6'7" forward-center not only anchors the league's top unit; he does so while providing its stingiest interior defense. He plays more 4 than 5, especially during the regular season, to help reduce the wear and tear from battling bigger, bulkier opponents.

Backup No. 1: Jordan Bell

Comparing a rookie to an All-Star is never fair, but Bell looks like Draymond-lite through squinted eyes. The former Oregon standout offers a similar package of undersized-but-effective defensive versatility, using impressive athleticism to replicate the impact of Green's advanced hoops IQ.

Like Green, Bell displays the ability to both protect the rim and defend the perimeter. He's not much of a shooter, but he's a willing passer and explosive finisher around the basket.

He'll see some action as a rookie, although it's unclear where. He could be a nominal power forward who spends most of his time as a speedy center, while guys such as Durant and Casspi devour the bulk of the backup 4 minutes.

Backup No. 2: Kevon Looney

Looney moves like he's had multiple hip surgeries, because he has. He squeezed two into his five-game rookie season, and his already limited athleticism has yet to return.

The 21-year-old has been a formidable force on the glass (career 10.3 rebounds per 36 minutes) and little else. His lack of mobility might restrict him to center duties, but the roster is already overloaded there. He's the early—and heavy—favorite to log the club's fewest minutes.

Backup No. 3: Chris Boucher (two-way contract)

Boucher's pact allows him to spend up to 45 days at the big-league level, but any time with the varsity team is unlikely to yield meaningful minutes. For starters, the 24-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL that prematurely closed his college career in March. The Dubs' depth works against him, as does his paper-thin frame.

That said, it's clear why Golden State pegged him as a project worth undertaking. Standing 6'10" with a 7'4" wingspan, he's a defensive force around the rim (career 4.4 blocks per 40 minutes). And he's also shown capable of spacing the floor as a shooter (1.8 threes per 40 minutes at a 34.4 percent clip), potentially giving him a rare and highly coveted combination of skills.