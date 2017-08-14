New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The New York Yankees (61-55) will attempt to end a two-game slide when they host the New York Mets (53-62) as small home chalk for the opener of a four-game interleague home-and-home series Monday.

The Yankees dropped the last two games to the rival Boston Red Sox in a key American League East matchup over the weekend to fall 5.5 games behind for the division lead.

Betting line: The Yankees opened as -179 favorites (wager $179 to win $100); the total is at 10 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.4-3.8, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Mets can pay on the MLB lines

The Mets are obviously not nearly as good as the Red Sox, but that does not mean that they are not capable of pulling off an upset in the first game here. They just took three of four from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend and have enjoyed some recent success versus American League teams in interleague play lately as well.

The Mets are 11-6 in their last 17 games against the AL, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. They have also won two of their past three over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees will send 25-year-old righthander Luis Cessa (0-3, 4.83 ERA) to the mound looking for his first victory of 2016. Cessa has been coming out of the bullpen lately, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings of relief against the Tampa Bay Rays last time out July 30. He allowed only one hit, notching four strikeouts with four walks.

Before that, Cessa had surrendered six runs and five hits combined over 4.2 innings of relief, with the Yankees still winning both of those games. Opposing batters are hitting just .246 against him as a starter compared to .259 when he has taken the hill as a reliever this season.

Smart betting pick

The Yankees have much more to play for the rest of the way, so they will be taking this matchup very seriously and try to bounce back at Citi Field.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they will be facing a starting pitcher who has been awful this season in 26-year-old Dominican Rafael Montero (1-8, 6.06), who is also a dismal 0-7 with a 6.53 ERA at home this year. Ride with the Yankees on the Vegas odds to win the series opener over the Mets.

MLB betting trends

The Mets are 4-2 in their last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in five of the Mets' last seven games.

The Yankees are 1-4 in its last five games at home.

