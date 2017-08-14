Marqise Lee Reportedly Suffered High Ankle Sprain Injury

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's practice but is expected to "push hard" to be in the lineup for Week 1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting the timetable is fluid depending on how Lee's body reacts to the injury.

Lee, 25, was carted from the field after suffering the non-contact injury to his right leg during 7-on-7 drills.

"I know they were touching around in the lower part of him, but you're really not going to get anything until the doctor sees him," coach Doug Marrone told reporters.

