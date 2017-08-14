    Marqise Lee Reportedly Suffered High Ankle Sprain Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 27: Wide Receiver Marqise Lee #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works out during Training Camp at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Fields on July 27, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's practice but is expected to "push hard" to be in the lineup for Week 1.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting the timetable is fluid depending on how Lee's body reacts to the injury.

    Lee, 25, was carted from the field after suffering the non-contact injury to his right leg during 7-on-7 drills. 

    "I know they were touching around in the lower part of him, but you're really not going to get anything until the doctor sees him," coach Doug Marrone told reporters.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Power Rankings: Pats Are Undisputed No. 1

      Steve Silverman
      via Bleacher Report
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Trubisky, Watson, Kizer Can Start Now

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs GM Ripped Off the Band-Aid by Cutting Aguayo

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Matthews Week-to-Week with Chip Fracture in Sternum

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report