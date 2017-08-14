Saints Rumored to Place CB Delvin Breaux on Trade Block

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly open to trading cornerback Delvin Breaux due to concerns about his injury history.

Nick Underhill of the Advocate reported the news, saying the team is "frustrated" by Breaux's inability to stay healthy.

A former undrafted free agent who came to New Orleans after a stint in the CFL, Breaux missed 10 games in 2016 due to a broken fibula and a shoulder injury. He has also missed time and been limited in training camp, most recently due to a leg contusion.

"My confidence level is at an all-time high," Breaux told reporters in May. "I've worked my behind off this offseason just to know that it's time to be that Pro Bowl or All-Pro type guy. I just been working, man, and feel great."

The Saints expected Breaux to be their top corner in 2016, but things are a bit more crowded now. Ken Crawley and P.J. Williams are both competing for a starting spot, and New Orleans selected Marshon Lattimore with the No. 11 overall pick in April's draft.

Add in Breaux's growing list of injury concerns, and it's possible the Saints are looking to trade him before moving on entirely come 53-man-roster time. His contract is a bargain at only $615,000 in base salary this season, but he will become a free agent in 2018.