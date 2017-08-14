NBA Rumors: Latest on Maurice Harkless, Gilbert Arenas and More

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Now a few weeks into August, the NBA rumor mill may have slowed down, but it has yet to grind to a halt.

This is becoming a year-round sport, with news and rumors surrounding the players generating buzz for 10 or 11 months out of the year.

At the moment, new details on potential deals involving Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving continue to trickle out. Maurice Harkless is the latest name attached to the Melo drama. And former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas could be headed to the BIG3.

Details on that and more can be found below.

Moe Harkless to the Knicks

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Harkless averaged double figures for the first time in his career in 2016-17. And despite just wrapping up his fifth season, he's still only 24 years old.

He's an intriguing combo forward, and someone the Knicks may be interested in for a potential trade involving Carmelo Anthony.

"The improvement is also why he’s been part of trade proposals involving Carmelo Anthony, according to sources, both in straight swap talks and three-team negotiations where Anthony would end up in Houston," Stefan Bondy wrote for the Daily News. "In both instances, Harkless goes to New York."

Harkless isn't on the same level as Anthony in terms of pure talent—at least not right now. But he is on a developmental trajectory closer to that of Kristaps Porzingis, and he makes a lot more sense for a rebuilding team.

Gilbert Arenas in the BIG3?

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league requires its players to be former NBAers, as well as being 30 years old or over.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas checks both those boxes and could be on his way to the new league soon. He may just want a little more than some of the other players.

"In fact, Arenas says he's hoping the two sides can work out a sponsorship deal where his beverage company can be the official drink of the league," according to TMZ Sports.

Like Allen Iverson before him, Arenas would be a good get for the BIG3. From 2004 to 2007, he averaged 27.7 points for the Washington Wizards. His arrival would generate some interest in the games.

Beyonce a Part-Owner?

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Following the surprising news of Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander putting the team on the market, names are starting to trickle out in terms of potential owners.

One that surfaced this week was music star Beyonce Knowles.

Kenny Smith told TMZ Sports that he believes the former Destiny's Child star could get on board in trying to acquire the Rockets and that her addition would "change the whole dynamic of sports."