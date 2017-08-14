    Gilbert Arenas Tells TMZ He Hopes to Join Ice Cube's BIG3 League Next Year

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 15: Gilbert Arenas #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives against Marco Belinelli #8 of the New Orleans Hornets on April 15, 2012 at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

    Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas could be making a return to the floor in Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

    Arenas told TMZ Sports he "hopefully" will make his debut in the three-on-three league next year.

    Practice footage showed Arenas knocking down deep shots from the BIG3's four-point range Sunday in Los Angeles. 

    "I'm not joining the BIG3, I'm thinking about joining the BIG3...I'm a business man," Arenas said. "We're talking about Life Recovery and possibly partnering up with [the BIG3]."

    Arenas said he plans to have a business meeting with BIG3 representatives about Life Recovery potentially becoming an official drink of the league. He's considering returning to the floor regardless of their business relationship, but said negotiations are more on the business side at the moment.

    A three-time All-Star, Arenas has not played in the NBA since 2012. His last professional experience was a stint with the Shanghai Sharks in China during the 2012-13 season. That would put him right in line with most of the other notable players in the BIG3, which has catered to former retired stars looking to step back into the spotlight.

    The three-on-three league concluded its regular season Sunday in Los Angeles. It will hold first-round playoff action next Sunday in Seattle before a live championship game Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

