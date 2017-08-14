    Barcelona Announce Paulinho's Transfer from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40M

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    GUANGZHOU, CHINA - MAY 23: Guangzhou Midfielder Paulinho Maciel in action during the AFC Champions League 2017 Round of 16 match between Guangzhou Evergrande FC (CHN) vs Kashima Antlers (JPN) at the Tianhe Stadium on 23 May 2017 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Barcelona confirmed the signing of Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho for €40 million (£36 million) on Monday.

    The Blaugrana noted the deal was done and the amount paid in a statement on their official website.

    "Paulinho will undergo a club medical on Thursday and the signing of the contract and the official presentation of the new Barcelona player will also take place on Thursday," the bulletin continued.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
     
