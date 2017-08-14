Barcelona Announce Paulinho's Transfer from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40M

Barcelona Announce Paulinho's Transfer from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40MAugust 14, 2017
Barcelona confirmed the signing of Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho for €40 million (£36 million) on Monday.
The Blaugrana noted the deal was done and the amount paid in a statement on their official website.
"Paulinho will undergo a club medical on Thursday and the signing of the contract and the official presentation of the new Barcelona player will also take place on Thursday," the bulletin continued.
