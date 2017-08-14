PSG Transfer News: Fabinho Still Wants Monaco Exit, Jese Rodriguez Rumours

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho has put reported suitors Paris Saint-Germain on alert after suggesting he's still seeking a move away from the French Riviera this summer. Meanwhile, Jese Rodriguez is on the verge of joining Stoke City on loan.

Despite beating Gijon 4-1 on Sunday, Fabinho again hinted at his desire to leave Monaco in a post-match interview, per Goal's Russell Greaves: "I feel good, there is nothing to say about my situation, the club knows my will. I hope we will continue this way and that Monaco will still be okay."

PSG have been linked as one of the clubs interested in the Brazil international, alongside Premier League club Manchester United, but Monaco have put up a stronger front since cashing in on several stars already this summer.

It's no secret striker Kylian Mbappe has also attracted his share of interest from Europe's biggest clubs, although the Guardian's Andy Brassell recently mused Fabinho would go down as a greater loss to the team:

Manager Leonardo Jardim has seen Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea), Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy (both to Manchester City) depart over the course of this transfer window, with Fabinho seen as another one of their key men.

PSG would be signing a worthy recruit if they were to complete a deal for Fabinho, too, according to French football writer Andrew Gibney, who described the Brazilian as a more necessary addition than any offensive signing:

Having already sold Bakayoko to Chelsea this summer, losing Fabinho would take away the other half of the midfield crux that led Monaco to last season's Ligue 1 title.

There's hope for Monaco fans who wish to see the Brazilian remain, however, as Greaves provided quotes from club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, who spoke against Fabinho leaving the club last month:

"We have kept all of the key players that we intended to keep.

"Fabinho is a must-have player in midfield who was being courted by all the major clubs. I will also address speculation about Lemar: he is staying with us. We have discussed this.

"Both these players have tremendous talent and are essential for our team. We must not await further departures, rather arrivals."

Elsewhere, MailOnline's Simon Jones reported winger Jese has rejected a move to Serie A side Fiorentina in favour of a season-long switch to Stoke, and the Telegraph's John Percy wrote a medical was scheduled for Monday:

Jese left Real Madrid for Paris last summer but struggled to fit in under manager Unai Emery and returned to La Liga on loan with Las Palmas for the second half of the campaign, scoring three goals in 16 league appearances.

The 24-year-old looks ready to try his hand in the Premier League after failing to acclimate in Ligue 1, with the arrival of £200 million man Neymar set to add further competition to the French club's wide areas.