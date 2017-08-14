Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Slams 'Distant' Antonio Conte Amid Exile

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa has hit out at "distant" manager Antonio Conte for the way he's been treated since winning last season's Premier League title and said his "desire is to go to Atletico [Madrid]." The forward won't train with the club's reserves and added he'll see out the remainder of his contract unpaid if needs be.

Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail sat down with the Blues exile—who was left out of Chelsea's pre-season squad and doesn't appear to feature in Conte's plans this term—in his childhood home in Brazil, where Costa said the club has treated him "like a criminal":

"In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.

"His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change.

"I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn't possess charisma."

Costa confirmed he's already been fined several weeks' wages, but it doesn't look likely to end there as Crafton detailed he's "ready to see out his Chelsea contract unpaid and train alone near his home in Brazil." Costa's contract will expire in June 2019.



After Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian came close to moving for Costa in January, per BBC Sport, Conte waited until the end of the season to inform the 28-year-old via text that he was not in his future plans.

Some players would accept the club holds much of the power when it comes to transfer negotiations and dictating where their players go, but Costa is no ordinary player and won't have his destination decided for him:

Costa scored 64 goals in 134 appearances for Atleti, per Transfermarkt, a similarly prolific record to the 58 goals he's netted in 120 matches for Chelsea, proof he's one of the deadliest strikers in world football.

But a return to the Spanish capital won't be simple, as Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently pointed out:

When quizzed on whether he expects Conte to ask him to return, Costa replied with a simple "no." However, that doesn't mean he's severed all ties with his employers and the rest of the squad:

"You know that the manager doesn't want me.

"I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn't want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go.

"If you were to ask all my team-mates, they'd say the same. They send messages saying 'I miss you' and that they love me."

It appears Costa feels a greater affinity for his former Atletico boss, Diego Simeone, but Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted further reason why a reunion will be difficult, especially given the Spanish giants are suspended from registering players until January 2018:

While Manchester United fans need not get excited about the prospect of Costa becoming a Red Devil anytime soon, the Spain international revealed their manager and former Chelsea chief, Jose Mourinho, has been in touch:

"Jose has called me, direct to my phone, just to check I am OK and to see how I am.

"He wished me good luck. I never had any problems with Jose, we have a strong relationship. Everyone was very sad when things didn't work out in the end for him at Chelsea."

Costa's future remains unresolved for the time being, but it seems clear it won't be back under Conte at Stamford Bridge.