It's Time for Kurt Angle to Become a Heel Manager for Jason Jordan

Credit: WWE.com

Jason Jordan is one of the biggest heels in WWE. Most fans just don't know it yet.

Jordan brought his preening, grinning antics into the hostile confines of Canada Monday night, and WWE leaned in for what seemed to be a test run of Jordan as a full-blown heel, which is all but guaranteed to be his character's fate given its trajectory.

One week after The Miz suspiciously pointed out that Jordan was getting booed by fans, Jordan squashed a local Canadian wrestler in a move that predictably elicited boos from the hometown crowd.

Jordan went from hugging his tearful, Hall of Fame father in a warm and cozy moment to being booed by an Air Canada Centre crowd in less than a month.

The Jordan experiment seems to be going according to plan.

But if Jordan is going to reach his potential as a heel, his glaring weakness on the mic needs to be hidden, at least initially, with the help of a heel Kurt Angle.

Jordan's progression over the past few weeks is either a not-so-subtle hint he is turning heel or WWE has lost its mind when it comes to developing talent in 2017—which, in all fairness, is a theory that could be proved through the dramatic decline of Bayley.

Still, having Angle scramble to toss out a random backstage competitor to feed to his kid, as he did on the most recent episode of Raw, is a hint of the nepotism that has baked heel qualities into the Jason Jordan character.

Jordan on Raw is the opposite of Chad Gable on SmackDown Live. Gable's small stature makes him fodder for an organic babyface following as the oft-paranoid Internet Wrestling Community will continue to cry foul that chairman Vince McMahon has it in for smaller wrestlers. Every time you see a well-executed wrist lock from Gable, prepare to read more and more tweets bewailing that "Gable should have been Angle's son!"

Those tweets couldn't be further from the truth. Through a combination of an exciting move set, a magnetic personality and the natural disposition of an underdog against bigger wrestlers like Rusev, Gable has shown the ability to instantly connect with an audience. No Angle needed.

Jordan is every bit as talented as Gable, save for the magnetic personality, but that's where Angle comes in. By shedding his paint-by-numbers promos as a general manager for more aggressive, antagonizing monologues, Angle could make Jordan as big a heel star on the Raw roster as anybody in the entire company.

Angle shone as a happy-go-lucky heel during his original tenure with WWE. Like a duck to water, he had one of the greatest rookie years in history, both as a decorated in-ring talent and an obnoxious heel. Like many who have assumed the role of general manager, Angle seems limited and repetitive as a babyface authority figure. His vast talents are being wasted, and it's time to use them to give the rub to someone who could be a main eventer for years to come.

As WWE slowly brings along the Jason Jordan character, many fans who have lost trust in WWE's ability to build stars are growing impatient. Not to worry—all signs indicate Jordan will become the heel he was meant to be after being revealed as the spawn of an Olympic gold medalist.