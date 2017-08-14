2018 WWE SummerSlam to Be Held at Barclays Center for 4th Year in a Row

JP Yim/Getty Images

SummerSlam is staying in Brooklyn at least through next year.

The WWE announced Sunday that the pay-per-view event will return to the Barclays Center in 2018, marking the fourth straight year the event has been at that location.

The 2017 version of the event is set for next Sunday, Aug. 20, with a highly anticipated card mostly set.

The PPV, considered to be the second-biggest event on the wrestling calendar after WrestleMania, had rotated around different cities from its inception until 2009 when it stayed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for six years.

It first moved to the home of the Brooklyn Nets in 2015, which now appears to be a perfect home for WWE. The company's executive vice president of special events John Saboor discussed the advantages of the situation, per Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post:

"Our partners in New York have worked tirelessly to help create the incremental growth of SummerSlam week through the presentation of not only our ticketed and fan events at the Barclays Center, but also through the community-based events taking place in the city's five boroughs. We are very proud of that and the work that we have done."

Fans are already preparing for the Fatal 4-Way bout between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe set to take place at the upcoming SummerSlam, but who knows what type of exciting battles could be on tap in 2018.