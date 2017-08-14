    Chargers' Denzel Perryman Carted off the Field with Ankle Injury vs. Seahawks

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 13: Denzel Perryman #52 of the San Diego Chargers lines up against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on August 13, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman only lasted five plays in Week 1 of the preseason before he was carted off the field with an ankle injury, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

    Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn't have an update after the game, although Ricky Henne of the team's official site noted the third-year player was in a walking boot.

    Perryman was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and has continually seen his role increase each season.

    Although he missed time last season with knee and hamstring injuries, he started 11 of his 12 games while finishing third on the team with 72 tackles. As Alex Flanagan of NFL Network noted, he was set to take on more of a leadership role in 2017, calling plays as the "Mike" linebacker.

    Unfortunately, the latest news could represent a major setback depending on the extent of the injury. If he is forced to miss significant time, Korey Toomer and Jatavis Brown will have to step up in the middle of the defense.

    This also continues some terrible luck for the Chargers when it comes to injuries. After the squad had to play without several key players on both sides of the ball last season, this year hasn't gone much better. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, the team could be without first-round pick Mike Williams and second-round pick Forrest Lamp for all of 2017.

    Losing a top young player like Perryman would be another damaging blow for a team trying to make a mark in a new city before the regular season even begins.

