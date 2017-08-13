    Serena Williams Provides Pregnancy Update on Twitter

    Serena Williams might be an incredible athlete, but her pregnancy is catching up to her physically just as it would any other woman.

    The tennis superstar joked about her physical status on Twitter Sunday night:

    She is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian in September.

    The 35-year-old first discovered her pregnancy in January, about a week before winning the Australian Open. The title was her record-breaking 23rd career Grand Slam title.

    She later announced her pregnancy to the world in April, noting that she was 20 weeks along.

    While she was still playing tennis in practice as recently as July, her mobility might finally be limited. It appears she is human after all.

    The good news is based on the responses from her recent question on Reddit about preparations, she will have plenty of support from her fans in the coming weeks.

