    Tyler Clippard Traded to Astros from White Sox

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    CHICAGO - JULY 27: Tyler Clippard #44 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Chicago Cubs on July 27, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Ron Vesely/Getty Images

    Tyler Clippard is on the move for the second time this season.

    The Chicago White Sox announced they traded the relief pitcher to the Houston Astros "in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations."

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the rumors. Before the news was announced, Clippard had already updated his Twitter profile to reflect being a part of the new team, as shared by Sports Illustrated.

    Clippard began the year with the New York Yankees but was sent to Chicago as part of a seven-player trade in July.

    The Yankees received three impact players in Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in the deal.

    While Clippard struggled in this recent stint with New York—4.95 ERA and 1-5 record in 40 appearances—he has been much more effective since joining the White Sox. In 11 games, he has posted a 1.80 ERA with one win and two saves.

    The 32-year-old had been a solid setup man for seven years with the Washington Nationals, earning two All-Star appearances in this stretch including one in 2014. However, he has been on the move quite a bit over the past few years, with Houston becoming his sixth different organization over the last three seasons.

    He will have worn three different jerseys in the past month.

    Considering the White Sox are currently in last place and have no need for a reliever of this caliber, it makes sense to sell high to an Astros squad hoping to bring home a World Series title. Houston ranks 19th in the majors in bullpen ERA, per ESPN.com, but the latest addition could help the first-place squad take the next step in the postseason.

