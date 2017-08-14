Biggest Takeaways from Oakland Raiders' Preseason Week 1 Loss

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders haven't played a football game since January 7. It's fair to expect overreactions, both good and bad, for the first game in nearly seven months. Spectators will often break down every play to fine morsels and use it as a basis for the remaining preseason games and regular season.

Rookies and developing players who have primarily participated on the practice squad don't deserve a free pass, but you should exercise a level of patience.

For those who debuted in the 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday or don't see the field during the regular season, live experience will become their best teacher through progression.

On the other hand, veterans already know the ropes—returning starters with years of experience should only see limited snaps to stay healthy for the regular season.

Which bulletin points deserve a deeper look and what should we take with a grain of salt after the Raiders' first preseason game?