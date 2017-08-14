Biggest Takeaways from Oakland Raiders' Preseason Week 1 LossAugust 14, 2017
Biggest Takeaways from Oakland Raiders' Preseason Week 1 Loss
The Oakland Raiders haven't played a football game since January 7. It's fair to expect overreactions, both good and bad, for the first game in nearly seven months. Spectators will often break down every play to fine morsels and use it as a basis for the remaining preseason games and regular season.
Rookies and developing players who have primarily participated on the practice squad don't deserve a free pass, but you should exercise a level of patience.
For those who debuted in the 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday or don't see the field during the regular season, live experience will become their best teacher through progression.
On the other hand, veterans already know the ropes—returning starters with years of experience should only see limited snaps to stay healthy for the regular season.
Which bulletin points deserve a deeper look and what should we take with a grain of salt after the Raiders' first preseason game?
Sean Smith Continues to Lose Leverage on Starting Position
The Raiders decided to rest several starters, but Sean Smith needed the snaps after a dreadful training camp leading up to Saturday's exhibition game. He's been taking practice reps with the second team over the past few sessions, per San Jose Mercury News reporter Jerry McDonald.
On Saturday, the Raiders continued to experiment with Smith, moving him inside on some snaps, but the 30-year-old cornerback struggled all over the field. He committed two infractions, two backup wide receivers beat him in coverage and the veteran bit on a double move that would have resulted in an easy touchdown if not for an overthrown toss through the end zone.
Smith's struggles on the practice field carried over into the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals B team, which doesn't bode well for a cornerback attempting to reclaim his starting job on the perimeter.
According to Over The Cap, the Raiders will have to pay more than $9 million to Smith whether he dons a silver and black jersey this year or not, which explains why the coaching staff will experiment with his fit rather than cut him outright.
Nonetheless, he continues to lose credibility as a starter in the league through poor performance at practice and in live action. At this point, the Raiders can only hope Smith acclimates himself to playing inside and covering tight ends.
It's Too Early to Sour on Marquel Lee
Six tackles and a fumble recovery look like a decent night in the box score, but those who watched the game saw rookie fifth-round linebacker Marquel Lee chasing ball-carriers and receivers from behind.
It's an image eerily similar to Curtis Lofton two years ago. However, the cause for the poor positioning differs between an eighth-year veteran on his last legs, who didn't land on a team after the Raiders, and a 21-year-old rookie.
Raiders fans want to see an inside linebacker who can diagnose plays in a split second and effortlessly shadow pass-catchers streaking across the middle. It's not going to happen overnight or within one preseason game with a first-year player.
Keep linebacker Perry Riley Jr. in mind, but Lee deserves more than one preseason game to earn the starting spot.
Does anyone remember the criticism directed at defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. after he struggled in his first NFL preseason game against the then-St. Louis Rams? In a postgame interview, the Florida State product talked about his lack of composure contributing to a "shaky" debut, per Raiders.com writer Eddie Paskal:
"I think my first game I was just nervous. Even though I played on big stages at Florida State it was just realizing, 'woah, I'm in the NFL,' so I was a little shaky and nervous the first game. Once I started playing, I realized that I could do it, otherwise they wouldn’t have drafted me if they didn’t see anything."
Lee plays a different position, but he's still human with nerves—a rookie who may have early jitters before he puts his skills together on the field.
Every game adds to the Wake Forest product's learning experience, but it's too early to say whether he's the guy to solidify a spot in the middle of the defense.
Jaydon Mickens Increases Possibility of 6 Wideouts on Final Depth Chart
Under head coach Jack Del Rio, the Raiders have started the season with five wide receivers, but that trend may change going into the upcoming campaign. According to Silver and Black Pride writer Levi Damien, wide receiver Johnny Holton led the team in solo special teams tackles in the previous season.
According to the team's 2016 snap count, the Raiders have lost six of their top seven contributors on special teams via free agency, a camp cut and an injury.
The unit needs Holton in kick coverage while he progresses as a wide receiver. The Cincinnati product isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster as the No. 5 wideout, but he's a necessary holdover for Brad Seely's group.
On Saturday, wideout Jaydon Mickens made a strong case to become the sixth receiver on the final roster with contributions as a pass-catcher, ball-carrier and kick returner.
Similar to Holton, a special teams role will help Mickens' case to play through the regular season on the active roster. In total, the second-year wideout accumulated 100 all-purpose yards. Furthermore, he's flashed as a receiver throughout camp and looks primed to crack the 53-man roster in 2017.
LaTroy Lewis and Treyvon Hester Channel Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin
The Raiders' kept edge-rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin off the field on Saturday, but rookies LaTroy Lewis and Treyvon Hester racked up two sacks apiece.
Tennessee product Lewis inflicted his damage off the edge while seventh-rounder Hester applied pressure on the interior. It's the pass-rush combination Oakland needs during the regular season when attacking the pocket.
Lewis signed a three-year deal after an impressive rookie minicamp tryout, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken. Hester impressed spectators before the players put on pads; defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes arrived at training camp and stole the spotlight, per NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair.
As a rotational pass-rusher, Lewis would compete with James Cowser and 2016 third-round pick Shilique Calhoun for snaps. The Raiders have a distinct need for interior pass-rushers, which makes Hester's path to the 53-man roster an easier route.
Despite the rookies feasting on backups, it's good to see the Raiders generate a pass rush without Mack and Irvin on the field.
EJ Manuel Takes Round 1 in Battle for Primary Backup Quarterback Spot
The Raiders didn't have a good reason to give quarterback Derek Carr any snaps on Saturday, especially with left tackle Donald Penn holding out for a better deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Marshall Newhouse held his own in Penn's spot, but Vadal Alexander allowed a sack on the right side.
Quarterback EJ Manuel legitimized the buzz about his push for the primary backup spot on Saturday. He completed his first six throws and finished with 107 passing yards and a 103.8 rating in a half. His competitor, Connor Cook, didn't look as sharp and completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts.
Cook's familiarity within the offense hasn't helped him take advantage over the fifth-year veteran.
Assuming Penn holds out until late August, Carr won't see a lot of snaps—the highest-paid player in the league holds too much value to risk injury for the upcoming season. The two backup signal-callers will have plenty of time to claim the No. 2 spot.
Marshawn Lynch's Decision to Sit Brings Extra Media Attention
The final takeaway happened before kickoff away from the field, but it's dividing the Raiders fanbase and drawing mainstream eyes to the franchise. Running back Marshawn Lynch ate a banana while sitting for the national anthem, which drew widespread criticism and support.
Del Rio addressed Lynch's stance in a postgame interview with reporters:
"I talked to Marshawn to make sure we were on the same page. He said ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years, it’s not a form of anything other than me being myself’. I said ‘So you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the National Anthem, but I’m gonna respect you as a man. You do your thing and we’ll do ours’. So that’s a non-issue for me."
This isn't a new perspective for Beast Mode. Last year, he appeared on Conan and perceived Colin Kaepernick's decision to take a knee as a starting point to shed light on a bigger issue.
However, Del Rio's response, via ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez, doesn't coincide with how he addressed Malcolm Smith and Irvin in the previous season when both players held their fists in the air in protest.
"No thoughts on that, other than I would have hoped … that it would have been brought up ahead of time so that we could be all involved in one thing or another. Like I said earlier when this whole thing started, I respect everybody’s opinion to express themselves. That’s what we have as Americans, that right, OK? I would just like to see us as a team do things together, united."
On Saturday, Del Rio seemed OK with allowing Lynch to express himself without a forewarning or a united team gesture as suggested with Irvin and Smith.
Beast Mode comes into a locker room that respects Del Rio's guidance. However, Lynch has a raving fanbase behind him and a style that's unfiltered at times.
If the 31-year-old running back insists on continuing his silent protest, the Raiders head coach must jump out in front to quell the media attention on the topic and keep the players focused on putting together a successful season with the most talented roster in the team's recent history.
As if the move to Las Vegas and Lynch's return didn't garner enough storylines for the franchise, now you can add Beast Mode's protest whether you support it or not.