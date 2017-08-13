Top 2018 Prospect Marvin Bagley III to Announce College Decision Monday

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

One of the best high school basketball players in the country is set to announce his college decision Monday night.

According to Jeff Goodman of ESPN, Marvin Bagley III will make his announcement on the 11 p.m. ET SportsCenter on ESPN. Gary Parrish of CBS Sports reported the 6'10" forward will choose between Duke, UCLA and USC.

Scout.com lists Bagley as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 class, although he could still reclassify to the 2017 class.

Evan Daniels of Scout.com previously reported the Arizona native had filed the paperwork necessary to move up a class, although he is yet to announce a decision one way or the other.

Despite just finishing his junior year of high school, there is little doubt he is physically ready for the college game. Bagley is an elite athlete who can make a positive impact all over the court. He can score effectively in the post or from the perimeter while also being a legitimate game-changer defensively.

This summer he held his own against NBA players in the Drew League:

The question now is where will he play for likely one collegiate season before moving on to the NBA draft.

Every analyst seems to have different thoughts about which of the three finalists will land the talented power forward:

Whatever his decision, the addition of Bagley should make that team an automatic title contender as soon as he steps on the floor.