Ice Cube Beats LaVar Ball in BIG3 #4PointChallenge Bet at Staples Center

Ice Cube Beats LaVar Ball in BIG3 #4PointChallenge Bet at Staples CenterAugust 13, 2017
For somebody who once claimed he could've taken Michael Jordan in his prime, LaVar Ball probably should've put together a better effort in a long-range shootout with Ice Cube on Sunday.
FS1 shared a video of Ice Cube's victory in the four-point competition, which came as the BIG3 traveled to Staples Center in Los Angeles for its eighth week of action:
FS1 @FS1
Ice Cube vs Lavar Ball in the 4-point Challenge. Enjoy. https://t.co/oLD9skbpnG2017-8-14 00:25:57
Prior to taking on Ice Cube, Ball told HoopJab's Neal Anthony Johnson he "usually [goes] from the seven-point line" and responded "do the same thing I taught him" when asked if son LaMelo had offered him any pointers.
Ice Cube laid down the four-point challenge in May, tweeting he'd buy 10 pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes if he lost:
Ice Cube @icecube
Callin out @Lavarbigballer for @thebig3 #4pointchallenge! Make the 30ft shot and I'll cop 10 pairs of #bigballerbrand. https://t.co/G40O28qbYC2017-5-24 02:35:40
Ball formally accepted Friday:
Lavar Ball @Lavarbigballer
Challenge accepted @icecube , see you Sunday at the staples center! #bigballerbrand https://t.co/6IJPj55myA2017-8-11 20:59:49
Sunday's event allowed fans to see Ball in action—albeit in a limited capacity.
The Big Baller Brand patriarch has talked a big game in the past, telling USA Today's Josh Peter in March that he would've used his post game to out-duel Jordan had he played the six-time NBA champion at his peak.
To be fair to Ball, a four-point competition is a little out of his comfort zone. In his one season with the Washington State Cougars in 1987-88, he attempted one shot from beyond the arc.