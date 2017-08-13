    Ice Cube Beats LaVar Ball in BIG3 #4PointChallenge Bet at Staples Center

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Lavar Ball talks during halftime when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Los Angeles Clippers on July 7, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

    For somebody who once claimed he could've taken Michael Jordan in his prime, LaVar Ball probably should've put together a better effort in a long-range shootout with Ice Cube on Sunday.

    FS1 shared a video of Ice Cube's victory in the four-point competition, which came as the BIG3 traveled to Staples Center in Los Angeles for its eighth week of action:

    Prior to taking on Ice Cube, Ball told HoopJab's Neal Anthony Johnson he "usually [goes] from the seven-point line" and responded "do the same thing I taught him" when asked if son LaMelo had offered him any pointers.

    Ice Cube laid down the four-point challenge in May, tweeting he'd buy 10 pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes if he lost:

    Ball formally accepted Friday:

    Sunday's event allowed fans to see Ball in action—albeit in a limited capacity.

    The Big Baller Brand patriarch has talked a big game in the past, telling USA Today's Josh Peter in March that he would've used his post game to out-duel Jordan had he played the six-time NBA champion at his peak.

    To be fair to Ball, a four-point competition is a little out of his comfort zone. In his one season with the Washington State Cougars in 1987-88, he attempted one shot from beyond the arc.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Speaks on Charlottesville

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Worthy on Lonzo: 'Haven't Had That Talent' Since Magic

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Josh Jackson Doesn't Think He'll Be Traded for Kyrie

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Blazers a 'Dark Horse' to Land Melo

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report