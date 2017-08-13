Ice Cube Beats LaVar Ball in BIG3 #4PointChallenge Bet at Staples Center

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

For somebody who once claimed he could've taken Michael Jordan in his prime, LaVar Ball probably should've put together a better effort in a long-range shootout with Ice Cube on Sunday.

FS1 shared a video of Ice Cube's victory in the four-point competition, which came as the BIG3 traveled to Staples Center in Los Angeles for its eighth week of action:

Prior to taking on Ice Cube, Ball told HoopJab's Neal Anthony Johnson he "usually [goes] from the seven-point line" and responded "do the same thing I taught him" when asked if son LaMelo had offered him any pointers.

Ice Cube laid down the four-point challenge in May, tweeting he'd buy 10 pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes if he lost:

Ball formally accepted Friday:

Sunday's event allowed fans to see Ball in action—albeit in a limited capacity.

The Big Baller Brand patriarch has talked a big game in the past, telling USA Today's Josh Peter in March that he would've used his post game to out-duel Jordan had he played the six-time NBA champion at his peak.

To be fair to Ball, a four-point competition is a little out of his comfort zone. In his one season with the Washington State Cougars in 1987-88, he attempted one shot from beyond the arc.