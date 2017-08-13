Tiger Woods Congratulates Justin Thomas on 2017 PGA Championship Win

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is a 14-time major winner and one of the greatest golfers in the sport's history, but that didn't stop him from reaching out and congratulating a first-time major winner Sunday.

Justin Thomas captured his first career major victory Sunday at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Woods took to Twitter to congratulate the 24-year-old:

Woods wasn't the only golfer to congratulate Thomas on his victory. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were both at the front of the gallery to watch Thomas finish his round and offered hugs as the victor walked off the course.

Yahoo Sports pointed out Thomas and Spieth go way back:

Thomas finished the tournament eight under par and a full two strokes clear of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen—who all tied for second at six under. Thomas' birdie on the par-three 17th sapped much of the drama from the end of his round, and it provided him the cushion to bogey the final hole and still win the tournament.

However, there were still plenty of theatrics during the round, especially when Thomas' birdie putt on the 10th hole hung on the lip for a number of seconds before dropping and giving him momentum heading into the stretch run.

The PGA Tour shared the moment:

Kevin Kisner entered the final round with the lead, and Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Stroud also challenged for the title throughout the final round.

As for Woods, he hasn't taken the course since January's Farmers Insurance Open when he missed the cut. He also underwent back surgery in April and has dealt with health concerns in recent years.