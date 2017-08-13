BIG3 League Basketball 2017 Results: Charles Oakley Draws Flagrant Foul in Debut

/Getty Images

Trilogy completed its undefeated season while Charles Oakley and LaVar Ball made their presence felt in the last week of the BIG3 League regular season.

Ice Cube's three-on-three league pulled out all the stops for Week 8 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In addition to four competitive games, fans were treated to a rap concert and plenty of extra entertainment in a busy day of action.

While the games are always the main draw, there was significant anticipation for the shooting contest between LaVar Ball and BIG3 founder Ice Cube. After back-and-forth trash talk on social media, the battle of four-point shots didn't exactly live up to expectations:

Ice Cube won 2-1 after about one minutes' worth of shooting, although like everything with Ball, there was debate after the contest.

In the league itself, arguably the biggest matchup featured Trilogy trying to complete their perfect season against the Killer 3s. While the latter hadn't had the best season, they unleashed a secret weapon in player-coach Charles Oakley:

Of course, his performance featured much of what you would probably expect from the former New York Knicks star:

He finished with zero points and four fouls. Meanwhile, Rashad McCants (17 points) and Al Harrington (16 points) led Trilogy to a 50-41 win, securing an 8-0 record on the season and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Ball Hogs had been the worst team in the league with a 1-6 record entering Sunday. However, Xavier Silas scored 20 points to lead the squad to a tightly contested 50-47 win over 3's Company.

Josh Childress scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the win.

Rashard Lewis continued his impressive season with 18 points, although his 3 Headed Monsters fell 50-33 at the hands of the Ghost Ballers. Mike Bibby was one of four different players who finished in double figures for the winning squad.

In the first game of the day, Tri State earned a 51-42 win over Power despite DeShawn Stevenson's 22 points in a losing effort. Mike James had 17 points to lead Tri State to just its third win of the season.

It was a busy day of action, and the Los Angeles setting brought in plenty of notable fans in attendance:

Those who showed up to the Staples Center were also treated to a short concert by Snoop Dogg in between games:

This on-site popularity should only continue with the playoffs beginning next week at Key Arena in Seattle. It all leads up to the championship round on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the same night as the highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Trilogy certainly appears to be the team to beat, but anything can happen in the inaugural postseason for this league.

Note: All statistics courtesy of StatBroadcast.com.