    Chris, Kyle Long Comment on Hometown of Charlottesville After Violent Protests

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long, left, talks to his brother Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long following an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in St. Louis. The Rams won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    After violent protests that resulted in injuries and one death in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, NFL players Chris and Kyle Long commented on the situation in their hometown.

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long provided his thoughts while the protests took place Saturday:

    "I'd say it was shocking to see that," Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long added Sunday, per ESPN.com. "But, you know, there are bad things that happen all the time and, like I said, prayers to those who are involved. Hopefully we can continue to do the right thing as a whole. Obviously there's going to be people that don't follow the same suit. Don't be those folks."

    Chris Long, who also went to the University of Virginia where a large portion of the rallies took place, believed those "voicing those white supremacist sentiments" were not from his hometown of Charlottesville. Instead, he said it was the locals and students who were defending the area as part of counter-protesting.

    The 32-year-old also linked a GoFundMe page for victim relief on his Twitter account.

    Long has not been afraid to voice his perspective on social issues in the past. He publicly supported Colin Kaepernick last season during his protest and he declined his invitation to visit the White House as part of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

    Kyle Long, who is heading into his fifth season with the Bears, hasn't been quite as outspoken as his brother but did jokingly say he would also skip a White House trip if given the opportunity.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Irsay: Luck Will Be Ready Around Start of Season

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Pick Up Ex-Bucs Kicker Aguayo

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshawn Sits During National Anthem Before Game

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags 'Being Careful' with Injured Fournette

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report