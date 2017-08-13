Chris, Kyle Long Comment on Hometown of Charlottesville After Violent Protests

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

After violent protests that resulted in injuries and one death in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, NFL players Chris and Kyle Long commented on the situation in their hometown.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long provided his thoughts while the protests took place Saturday:

"I'd say it was shocking to see that," Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long added Sunday, per ESPN.com. "But, you know, there are bad things that happen all the time and, like I said, prayers to those who are involved. Hopefully we can continue to do the right thing as a whole. Obviously there's going to be people that don't follow the same suit. Don't be those folks."

Chris Long, who also went to the University of Virginia where a large portion of the rallies took place, believed those "voicing those white supremacist sentiments" were not from his hometown of Charlottesville. Instead, he said it was the locals and students who were defending the area as part of counter-protesting.

The 32-year-old also linked a GoFundMe page for victim relief on his Twitter account.

Long has not been afraid to voice his perspective on social issues in the past. He publicly supported Colin Kaepernick last season during his protest and he declined his invitation to visit the White House as part of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Kyle Long, who is heading into his fifth season with the Bears, hasn't been quite as outspoken as his brother but did jokingly say he would also skip a White House trip if given the opportunity.