    Jim Irsay: Colts Talked with Unnamed QB in Free Agency, Wasn't Colin Kaepernick

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    Colts Owner Jim Irsay introduces new general manager Chris Ballard introduces during a press conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts have apparently been searching for quarterback depth behind franchise cornerstone Andrew Luck, but they didn't add one particular free-agent signal-caller due to a high price tag.

    Owner Jim Irsay admitted the franchise's interest in an unnamed player Sunday, noting it was not former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com. 

    Christian Datoc of the Daily Caller recently reported Kaepernick had turned down at least one contract offer this offseason, although his representatives denied that when speaking with TMZ.

    In any case, the Colts could use depth at the position while starter Andrew Luck recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Irsay admitted Sunday that while his franchise quarterback could be available for Week 1, he could also miss one or two games, per Gregg Doyel of the Indianpolis Star

    He is currently on the physically unable to perform list but can be activated at any time.

    Scott Tolzien is the Colts' No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, but the former undrafted free agent has made only three career starts in five years in the NFL

