White Bronco from O.J. Simpson Police Chase Not Sold on 'Pawn Stars'

The world famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop declined to purchase one of the most recognizable vehicles in pop-culture history by turning down the opportunity to pay $1.25 million for the white Ford Bronco that was part of the O.J. Simpson chase in 1994.

Mike Gilbert, Simpson's former agent, had originally asked for $1.3 million and dropped the price slightly, which wasn't enough for store owner Rick Harrison to add the Bronco to his garage.

Entertainment Weekly's Maureen Lee Lenker first reported earlier this month the Bronco would be featured on the Aug. 14 edition of Pawn Stars, a television show on History Channel. The show's official Facebook page also posted a teaser for Tuesday's episode:

The Bronco will forever be synonymous with Simpson's double-murder trial, which ended in his acquittal on both charges in 1995.

Authorities sought Simpson's surrender on June 17, 1994, as part of the investigation into the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson and his friend, Al Cowlings, instead led police on a chase around Los Angeles that culminated in Simpson's arrest at his home in Brentwood, California.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported in June 2016 that the Bronco had remained in storage from 1995 until 2012. Cowlings sold the automobile to a group that included Gilbert. Over the years, the Bronco was sparingly showcased for public viewing.

Gilbert told Rovell he possesses the original tires used during the 1994 chase and also removed the gas from the tank in order to preserve it as well.

TMZ Sports reported in July that Gilbert was seriously considering selling the Bronco and hoping to receive between $750,000 and $1 million.

In 2008, jurors in Nevada found Simpson guilty on 12 charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, stemming from a robbery in September 2007 in which Simpson and his accomplices stole sports memorabilia.

A judge sentenced Simpson to up to 33 years in prison, but he was granted parole in July, having served nine years. According to CNN's Eric Levenson, Simpson could be released from prison by October.