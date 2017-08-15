Full MLB Award Predictions at the Three-Quarter Mark of the 2017 Season

8 of 8

The NL MVP race is a humdinger in its own right, and it arguably features an even stronger argument for Scherzer than there is for Sale.

Scherzer's 6.1 WAR does lead all NL players, after all, and his case for the MVP also comes with solid narratives. As good as the Nationals have been, they needed their ace to help offset an awful bullpen at the beginning and now need him to offset an injury to Bryce Harper at the end.

But like in the AL, this isn't a lean year for NL position players. There's a lengthy list of hitters in the mix, headlined by Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Bellinger.

With an MLB-high 100 RBI to go with 26 homers and killer defense at third base on the side, Arenado might have the best case as things stand now. But the hand injury he suffered over the weekend is a wrench in the gears.

It's also an opening for Goldschmidt. His 5.7 WAR leads all NL position players, and he boasts a 1.031 OPS, 28 homers and 16 stolen bases as well. He's also been hot since the break with a 1.112 OPS in 29 games.

Beyond Goldschmidt's numbers lies the narrative that can help him bring home his first MVP. As much as Arizona's turnaround has been reliant on pitching, Goldschmidt has been a rock for an offense that isn't terribly strong beneath him. Without Goldschmidt, the Diamondbacks would be in trouble.

