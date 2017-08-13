    Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Series Set; Will Play at Lambeau and Soldier Field

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 19, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 49-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Notre Dame and Wisconsin will reportedly announce Monday that they have agreed to a college football series which will be hosted by Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

    The two football powerhouses last met in 1964. 

              

