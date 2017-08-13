Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Series Set; Will Play at Lambeau and Soldier Field

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will reportedly announce Monday that they have agreed to a college football series which will be hosted by Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

The two football powerhouses last met in 1964.

