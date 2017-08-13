IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Sunday Results and Final Medal Table

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Trinidad and Tobago shocked Team USA's men in the 4x400 meters relay final during Sunday's 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships, preventing the double on the final day of the event.

The American women sprinted to a dominant win over the pack, beating hosts Great Britain by six seconds, but the men couldn't defend their title as Fred Kerley lost the lead in the final straight.

The first major event of the final night was the women's 5,000 meters, and it immediately delivered. Almaz Ayana and Hellen Obiri, two of the favourites, grew tired of the slow pace and unleashed a devastating attack that split the field. By the end of, the two were running for the gold, while the rest of the runners were well behind, racing for the bronze.

Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated shared this photo of the duo:

Obiri left it until the final lap before she launched another attack, distancing her rival in the blink of an eye. Local favourite Laura Muir took sixth place.

No one was expecting Caster Semenya to lose the final of the women's 800 meters, and the South African star duly delivered with a personal best time of 1:55.17. Sports scientist Ross Tucker shared the stats behind the win:

Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic took the women's discuss gold, and Mutaz Barshim won the men's high jump, while Elijah Manangoi was the victor in the men's 1500 meters. The fans in London were waiting for the relay doubleheader at this point, however, with Great Britain in both finals.

The Americans were the clear favourites after a dominant showing in qualifying, and the women's team included Allyson Felix, who was gunning for her 11th gold medal.

In a cruel twist of fate, Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby suffered an injury for the Jamaicans, who lost out on another relay medal. The USA was never threatened, and the British team took the silver ahead of Poland.

Per sports broadcaster Shawn Medow, the gap between the USA and the rest showed just how dominant a win it was:

In the men's final, the USA, Britain and Trinidad and Tobago distanced themselves from the rest in the first three laps, but while Kerley seemed to have the gold locked up entering the final straight, Lalonde Gordon produced a stunning sprint in the last 50 meters for the upset.

The USA had won six titles in a row, so Trinidad and Tobago's upset was a huge shock. Britain held on for third place.