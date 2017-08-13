NASCAR at Michigan 2017 Results: Kyle Larson Wins in OT After Late Restart

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Pure Michigan 400 went to overtime due to a late caution, but Kyle Larson was good enough on the restart to earn the win Sunday.

After a red flag on the 199th lap, Larson passed Martin Truex Jr. and held on for two laps to finish in first place at Michigan International Speedway.

This was not only the third win of the year for the No. 42 car, but it was the third in a row at this track.

Here are the top 10 finishers from Sunday's action:

1. Kyle Larson (42)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

3. Erik Jones (77)

4. Ryan Newman (31)

5. Trevor Bayne (6)

6. Chris Buescher (37)

7. Austin Dillon (3)

8. Chase Elliott (24)

9. Jamie McMurray (1)

10. Kyle Busch (18)

Although Larson only led for the final two laps of the race, those were all that mattered after an impressive restart following the late caution.

NASCAR on NBC captured the winning move from fourth place to first:

Truex, Erik Jones and Matt Kenseth were ahead of him at the time of the red flag, but they couldn't hang on after going four-wide on the restart.

Larson then pulled away to earn a win by 0.310 seconds.

Brad Keselowski entered on the pole and dominated in the early going, leading virtually all of the first 60 laps while winning the first stage.

Jeff Gluck discussed the opening section of the race:

It was the fourth stage win of the season for the No. 2 car.

While Keselowski maintained control for the next portion of the race, leading for a total of 105 laps on the day, a pit stop opened up a path for Truex to move in front and come away with a Stage 2 victory.

Kelly Crandall of NASCAR.com joked about his dominance in stage races:

After a relatively incident-free start to the race, the cautions came out more in the final stage.

Kasey Kahne and Daniel Suarez each saw their days come to an end with this collision with about 60 laps remaining:

Kahne explained what happened after the fact, per Lee Spencer of Motorsport.com:

Although Suarez had been on a roll lately with four straight top-10 finishes, it was his first DNF since the Daytona 500. Clint Bowyer was then forced to the back of the pack after dealing with a tire rub.

As the drivers started preparing for the home stretch, a Michael McDowell accident led to a red flag and eventually extra laps:

Truex was in position to win his second race in a row and fifth on the year, but he could only manage second place as Larson stormed to the front for the win.

There are now only three more races remaining before the start of the Monster Energy Cup playoffs as drivers try to earn the final spots in the postseason. The next chance for contenders to move up the standings is on Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick won the event last year, but the upcoming competition will be wide-open.