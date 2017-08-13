Ric Flair Hospitalized and 'Dealing with Some Tough Medical Issues'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A representative for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed the 16-time world champion was hospitalized but said he was undergoing routine monitoring.

Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni posted the update on Flair's status Saturday night before revealing Monday morning that Flair is now dealing with "tough medical issues":

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Flair's family had him admitted to an intensive care unit Saturday morning.

The 68-year-old former WWE star has largely avoided any major health scares after concluding his in-ring career in 2011.

"They tested me for four hours," Flair said on his podcast in 2015 about a physical he had undergone prior to working with WWE again (h/t Wrestlezone's Josh Isenberg). "The doctors said, 'There's something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said, 'Yeah, it's called an hour Broadway (time-limit draw) every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle."

In January, Flair posted a clip from a workout in which he deadlifted 400 pounds:

Flair hasn't appeared on WWE programming since celebrating Sasha Banks' victory over Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Nov. 28, 2016.