Chad Bettis to Start vs. Braves in 1st Game Since Testicular Cancer Treatment

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black announced Chad Bettis will start Monday against the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN.com.

It's the first time Bettis will take the mound in an MLB game since he began undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

Bettis told ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer last November, at which point he had surgery to remove one of his testicles.

"The surgeon is very confident that the cancer was isolated and has not spread and that my ability to have children should not be affected," Bettis said. "The Rockies and the MLBPA have been great, and I truly appreciate the care and support shown by [general manager] Jeff Bridich to both me and my family."

The cancer returned in March, and the 28-year-old right-hander began chemotherapy. He confirmed on Instagram in May he had completed the treatment:

Bettis went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA and a 4.26 FIP in 2016, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He rejoins the Rockies' active roster as the team is in position to reach the postseason for the first time since 2009. With a 65-51 record, Colorado is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks atop the National League wild-card race. The two teams have a 4.5-game lead on the Chicago Cubs.

Beyond the emotional lift Bettis' return will provide, he'll add depth to a starting rotation that sits 19th in combined FIP (4.63), according to FanGraphs.