Jordan Spieth Finishes 2017 PGA Championship at 2 over Par

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth will have to wait until the 2018 PGA Championship to challenge for the career grand slam.

Spieth finished the 2017 edition of the tournament Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a one-under 70 to bring his final event score to two over par. He entered the fourth round 10 strokes behind three-round leader Kevin Kisner and never put together a legitimate challenge on the tournament's final day.

While the former Texas Longhorn is still missing a PGA Championship victory on his otherwise sterling resume, he also understands he has plenty of time to change that at 24 years old.

"If I don't win [a PGA] in the next 10 years, then maybe there's added pressure," he said, per Michael Bamberger of Golf.com. "Hopefully, we don't have to have this conversation in 10 years. But if we do, then it might be different."

Here is a look at how he stood up against the top of the leaderboard:

Despite his position in the middle of the pack, Spieth turned in a steady start to Sunday's round with six straight pars. However, the first notable stretch came on Nos. 7 and 8 when he double-bogeyed and found himself in the woods looking for his playing partner's errant tee shot.

Spieth's double bogey came when he missed an opportunity to pick up a stroke or two on the par-five seventh. He ran into the water hazard, as PGA of America shared:

The hole was a relatable one, as Mike Barnes of KVUE-TV in Austin, Texas, pointed out:

As if that wasn't enough, he helped Poulter look for his tee shot on eight during a lengthy delay after the latter hit it by the woods. That the delay involved Spieth was reminiscent of his 13th hole in the final round of this year's British Open when he drilled his tee shot far to the right and needed several minutes to figure out where his one-shot penalty drop would occur.

Like Spieth on that hole, Poulter bogeyed No. 8. However, he didn't parlay the bogey into a tournament victory, which is exactly what Spieth did at the British Open.

The defending British Open champion finally broke par during Sunday's round with a birdie on No. 12 after a beautiful approach shot:

He didn't slow from there, notching birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to move under par for the round. It was a case of too little, too late, but his late charge gave fans in Charlotte the opportunity to see his brilliance in action for a stretch during Sunday's outing.

Spieth carried plenty of momentum into the difficult final three-hole stretch and ended his round with the same steadiness he showed at the start thanks to three straight pars.

While Spieth struggled to consistently find his form in the tournament, he is coming off an impressive run in which he won the Travelers Championship and the British Open and then finished in a solid tie for 13th place at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

He already demonstrated his head-turning potential and ability during the majors this season with his British Open victory and tie for 11th at the Masters. While he didn't accomplish the career Grand Slam he was looking for in Charlotte, he remains one of golf's youngest and brightest attractions and has plenty of time to capture the elusive PGA Championship crown in the coming years.