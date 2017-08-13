NFL Preseason Week 1 Roundup: Chargers Lose Yet Another Starter to Injury

1 of 7

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denzel Perryman was more than just a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year pro, who finished second on the team with 72 total tackles last year, was slated to wear the "green dot" helmet communicator and make the defensive play calls in 2017.

And now a Chargers team that's already been hit hard by injuries to its top two rookies may be scrambling to fill a hole in the middle of the defense.

As Will Reeve Jr. of Chargers Wire reported, Perryman left the field on a cart in the first quarter with what the team is calling an ankle injury. Chargers beat writer Sam Kweon tweeted that the team has ruled out an ACL tear, but per Fernando Ramirez of NBC 7 in San Diego, Perryman indicated he felt something "pop."

The injury spoiled what had otherwise been a great first quarter for the Chargers in their first game in their new home, with quarterback Philip Rivers leading the team down the field for a touchdown on the game's first drive.

The Bolts have already lost 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp to a torn ACL, and first-round rookie wideout Mike Williams has two herniated disks in his back—an injury that leaves his status for not just Week 1 but also his entire first season very much in doubt.

Apparently, the Chargers' lousy luck with injuries followed the team up the coast from San Diego, although Perryman was at least able to join his teammates on the sideline in the second half.

With his foot in a walking boot.