    EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 1 Matches

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans at full time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business on Sunday, ending Week 1 of the 2017-18 Premier League season with wins over West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively.

    Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace and Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were also on target in a 4-0 triumph for the Red Devils, a result that took them to the top of the standings on goal difference. Spurs won 2-0, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies.

    Here's a look at the standings:

    Team/Points

    Manchester United/3

    Huddersfield Town/3

    Tottenham Hotspur/3

    Manchester City/3

    Arsenal/3

    West Bromwich Albion/3

    Burnley/3

    Everton/3

    Liverpool/1

    Watford/1

    Southampton/1

    Swansea City/1

    Leicester City/0

    Chelsea/0

    Stoke City/0

    Bournemouth/0

    Brighton & Hove Albion/0

    Newcastle/0

    Crystal Palace/0

    West Ham United/0

    For the full Premier League standings, click here.

         

    Recap

    Spurs and Newcastle served up a relatively drab first half, but last year's runners-up showed their class after the break, as Alli and Davies put the final score on the board in a span of 10 minutes.

    Alli was the victim of an off-the-ball stamp from Jonjo Shelvey early in the second half―the former Swansea City man was rightly sent off―and he got his revenge when it counted. Davies enjoyed a fine outing, playing a starring role at left-back, and he finished off a great team move to double Spurs' advantage.

    While Tottenham impressed, former England international Gary Lineker still found something to complain about:

    Manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the importance of making a fast start to the season:

    Not to be outdone, United also put together a solid outing, with Lukaku soaking up the headlines. The defence deserved arguably even more credit―on a weekend when most top clubs showed serious signs of weakness, the Red Devils back line was mostly excellent.

    Lukaku finished off a quick counter started by Nemanja Matic in the first half and doubled his tally by heading in from a set piece after the break, prompting this tweet from former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton:

    Martial added a third goal late on, and Pogba made it 4-0 in the 90th minute, pushing United past Huddersfield Town on goal difference to the top of the standings.

    While Liverpool and Chelsea got off to false starts, respectively drawing and losing, most of the Premier League's title contenders took care of business in Week 1. Arsenal have some serious defensive question marks, and Spurs also showed some rust at the back at times, but overall, it was a fine start for the title hopefuls from north London.

    Manchester City did enough to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but little more, while Huddersfield shocked just about everyone with their easy win over Crystal Palace.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Falcao Hits Hat-Trick as Mbappe Watches on

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Reds Be Cool! Why LFC Store Removed Coutinho's Image

      Paul Gorst
      via liverpoolecho
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Alexis Reveals He's in Paris 👀

      LE BUZZ
      via LE BUZZ
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spurs Beat 10-Man Newcastle 2-0

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport