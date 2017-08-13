EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 1 Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business on Sunday, ending Week 1 of the 2017-18 Premier League season with wins over West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively.

Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace and Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were also on target in a 4-0 triumph for the Red Devils, a result that took them to the top of the standings on goal difference. Spurs won 2-0, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies.

Here's a look at the standings:

Team/Points

Manchester United/3

Huddersfield Town/3

Tottenham Hotspur/3

Manchester City/3

Arsenal/3

West Bromwich Albion/3

Burnley/3

Everton/3

Liverpool/1

Watford/1

Southampton/1

Swansea City/1

Leicester City/0

Chelsea/0

Stoke City/0

Bournemouth/0

Brighton & Hove Albion/0

Newcastle/0

Crystal Palace/0

West Ham United/0

Recap

Spurs and Newcastle served up a relatively drab first half, but last year's runners-up showed their class after the break, as Alli and Davies put the final score on the board in a span of 10 minutes.

Alli was the victim of an off-the-ball stamp from Jonjo Shelvey early in the second half―the former Swansea City man was rightly sent off―and he got his revenge when it counted. Davies enjoyed a fine outing, playing a starring role at left-back, and he finished off a great team move to double Spurs' advantage.

While Tottenham impressed, former England international Gary Lineker still found something to complain about:

Manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the importance of making a fast start to the season:

Not to be outdone, United also put together a solid outing, with Lukaku soaking up the headlines. The defence deserved arguably even more credit―on a weekend when most top clubs showed serious signs of weakness, the Red Devils back line was mostly excellent.

Lukaku finished off a quick counter started by Nemanja Matic in the first half and doubled his tally by heading in from a set piece after the break, prompting this tweet from former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton:

Martial added a third goal late on, and Pogba made it 4-0 in the 90th minute, pushing United past Huddersfield Town on goal difference to the top of the standings.

While Liverpool and Chelsea got off to false starts, respectively drawing and losing, most of the Premier League's title contenders took care of business in Week 1. Arsenal have some serious defensive question marks, and Spurs also showed some rust at the back at times, but overall, it was a fine start for the title hopefuls from north London.

Manchester City did enough to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but little more, while Huddersfield shocked just about everyone with their easy win over Crystal Palace.