Andy Green, Padres Agree on Contract Extension

The San Diego Padres announced Sunday they agreed to a contract extension with manager Andy Green.

"Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," general manager A.J. Preller said in the statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego."

Green's extension comes even though the fourth-place Padres are just 51-65 this season and finished a disappointing 68-94 in 2016.

However, Green was already looking forward to the future in the team's announcement: "I'm both excited and motivated by the opportunity to continue to lead our players as we build a championship-caliber club for the fans of San Diego. I'm appreciative for the expression of faith this extension represents."

Green was the third base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 before he took over as San Diego's manager. The Padres' announcement noted he posted a 219-189 record during his time as a manager in Arizona's minor league system and was named the Southern League Manager of the Year twice.

Green's extension provides continuity for a Padres organization with its eyes on the future.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, they boasted the league's fourth-best farm system before the 2017 season started and had the third-best as of Aug. 3. Green will be tasked with parlaying the talented youth into a successful major league club following this extension.