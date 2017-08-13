Tim Tebow Hit in Head by Pitch from Trevor Lane, Stays in the Game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL quarterback and current St. Lucie Mets left fielder Tim Tebow was hit in the head by a pitch from Tampa Yankees left-hander Trevor Lane in the ninth inning of their game Saturday night in Florida, according to ESPN.com, but he was able to remain in the contest after conferring with the team trainer.

Per that report, "The ball staggered Tebow and knocked his helmet off," but he seemingly escaped injury.

Erik Waxler of WFTS-TV in Tampa shared video of the incident:

Tebow, 29, is batting .243 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 15 runs in 44 games for Single-A St. Lucie. He also hit .220 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 64 games for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies this year.

Tebow's decision to make a run at a baseball career and his corresponding struggles have been well-documented following his football career, though he also had a 12-game hitting streak this summer.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner for the Florida Gators played for four NFL teams—the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles—during his time in the league, though he only appeared in games for the Broncos and Jets. The Patriots and the Eagles cut him before the 2013 and 2015 regular seasons, respectively.

In his NFL career, he accumulated 2,422 passing yards, 989 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing just 47.9 percent of his passes.