WWE SummerSlam 2017: Most Controversial Moments in PPV's History

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam may be a fun show dubbed The Biggest Party of the Summer, but that does not mean WWE's annual spectacular is without controversy.

Throughout its three decades, it has been home to its fair share of controversial booking decisions and moments that have had a long-reaching effect on WWE programming.

From championship changes to the questionable inclusions of Superstars in high-profile positions, they are the instances that have left fans screaming at their televisions profusely or furiously pounding away at their keyboards, questioning what WWE Creative was thinking.

In celebration of the 30th SummerSlam, which takes place on August 20, relive these eight moments that brought controversy to the event.