Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Latest, Paulinho Rumours

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have extended Ousmane Dembele's suspension amid continued links to Barcelona.

As noted Tom Webber of Goal, the German giants have confirmed the winger will not feature for the club "until further notice." Per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Dembele is set to train on his own as a result:

Per Webber, Barcelona have already seen a bid rejected for the talented winger, who has been eyed as a possible replacement for Neymar in this window.

Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc confirmed earlier this week that the 20-year-old "missed training without notifying the club and has clearly taken this action consciously," per Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Per Bleacher Report UK, all things considered, it feels as though the deal is moving closer to completion:

Dortmund are evidently disappointed with the way in which Dembele has conducted himself amid interest from the Camp Nou.

Some would say with good reason, too. After all, they brought him to the Westfalenstadion from Stade Rennais last summer and gave the winger a chance to showcase his skills at the highest level. Dembele obliged, with six goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga in 2016-17.

TF-Images/Getty Images

But it appears as though some bridges have been burnt by the youngster in an attempt to get his move. Journalist Lars Pollman struggles to see a way back for the forward:

Ultimately, it looks as though Barcelona will get their man and plenty in Catalonia will be excited at what Dembele can add. Granted, he's not a player with the ability to fill Neymar's boots quite yet, but he's one of a select few in world football with the potential to do so.

With Dortmund clearly unhappy with the player and the start of the La Liga and Bundesliga seasons moving closer into view, it would be a surprise if there weren't significant developments on this deal in the coming days.

Paulinho Deal Done

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, Barcelona have wrapped up a deal for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho.

Piera suggested the Blaugrana will pay €40 million (£37 million) for the Brazil international, who will sign a four-year deal, and his arrival will be confirmed by the club imminently.

The transfer represents one of the most surprising of the summer, as Paulinho's career appeared to be on a downward curve not too long ago. In 2015, the 29-year-old was allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur for the Chinese outfit having failed to adapt to the Premier League.

As noted by football journalist Colin Millar, from Barcelona's perspective, it's a deal that doesn't appear to make a lot of sense:

Those who frequent the Camp Nou won't be too excited about the prospect of Paulinho arriving.

After all, he's not a player you would associate with the club's classic mantras of quick passing, neat dribbling and smart movement. Paulinho is a power player, who wins tackles, drives forward and looks to get into the box to score goals.

While that bit of bullishness may be needed in a Barca midfield that was timid at times in 2016-17, you sense the Blaugrana could find a younger, cheaper and more effective alternative option than Paulinho.