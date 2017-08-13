PGA Championship 2017: Predictions, Live-Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kevin Kisner is still atop the leaderboard at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, but his lead took a significant dent after Saturday's third round.

After consecutive 67s in the opening two rounds of the tournament, Kisner fell off a bit on Saturday, scoring a 72. He still holds a one-stroke lead over Chris Stroud and Hideki Matsuyama, but he'll have some work to do Sunday to keep his dream of winning a major alive.

Here's a look at the latest leaderboard, alongside live-stream and television coverage information heading into Sunday's final round.

TV and Live-Stream schedule

TNT: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2-7 p.m. ET

Live stream available at PGA.com.

No. 1 Tee (All Tee Times ET)

8:05 a.m.: Charles Howell III

8:15 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Omar Uresti

8:25 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:35 a.m.: Adam Scott, Anirban Lahiri

8:45 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays, Cody Gribble

8:55 a.m.: Hideto Tanihara, Lee Westwood

9:05 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, K.T. Kim

9:15 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren

9:25 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson

9:35 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Bud Cauley

9:45 a.m.: Bill Haas, Rory McIlroy

9:55 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

10:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

10:25 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Steve Stricker

10:35 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Marc Leishman

10:45 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau

10:55 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Jim Herman

11:05 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter

11:15 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, David Lingmerth

11:25 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Sean O'Hair

11:35 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, D.A. Points

11:45 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Moore

12:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Brian Harman

12:15 p.m.: Jordan L. Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:25 p.m.: Pat Perez, Richard Sterne

12:35 p.m.: Ben An, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m.: James Hahn, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m.: Robert Streb, Chris Wood

1:05 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Henrik Stenson

1:15 p.m.: Jason Day, J.B. Holmes

1:25 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

1:45 p.m.: Sung Kang, Ryan Fox

1:55 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Chez Reavie

2:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

2:15 p.m.: Graham DeLaet, Patrick Reed

2:25 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Grayson Murray

2:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

2:45 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner

Kisner Loses His Grip

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kisner had a bad third round—there are no ifs, ands or buts about it. His first two rounds put him in a position to win following Sunday's final round, but it appears the damage may already be done.

Unless Kisner can put together another 67 round and hold off Stroud and Matsuyama, not to mention the likes of Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen, he will lose out on lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

But at the end of the day, every golfer would love to have a one-under lead heading into the fourth round of a major, so things aren't that bad for Kisner. But it could have been a lot easier had he not hit a double-bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on No. 18 during the third round.

Look for Stroud to keep the pressure on Kisner to make every swing count as they go head-to-head today.

Thomas Closes In

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After starting slowly in the first round, Thomas was one of the more consistent golfers in the second and third rounds, hitting 66 and 69, respectively.

Trailing Kisner by just two strokes, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Thomas can vault himself into a top-three finish, perhaps even stealing the major from underneath everyone's nose.

The American will be paired with Matsuyama, so he'll have an up-close and personal look at his competition today, as he trails Matsuyama and Stroud for second place. It's hard to imagine Thomas lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, but stranger things have happened in golf.

Stroud Wins PGA Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Stroud has flown under the radar for the most part over the past few days, but that's not the case anymore. Just one stroke off the lead, Stroud will leapfrog Kisner today and seal the deal.

After winning the 2017 Barracuda Championship, Stroud was able to compete in the PGA Championship and has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.

With consecutive 68s in the first two rounds, followed by a 71 on Saturday, Stroud has nothing to lose on Sunday. That's mainly because he wasn't supposed to be in this position in the first place.

Entering the first round at plus-30,000 odds, according to OddsShark, he has a chance to win the whole thing. He'll put together another impressive performance to do just that.