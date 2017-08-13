How Braun Strowman Became WWE's Most Viral Superstar in 2017

Credit: WWE.com

It's WWE in 2017, and Braun Strowman can do no wrong.

His size, strength, athleticism and convincing promo ability make him the ideal monster in today's WWE. More importantly, he has become the promotion's go-to Superstar for viral moments that have the ability to take over the promotion's vast social media network.

Starting in the spring and surging into the summer of 2017, Strowman's highlight reel of viral moments is unprecedented. He tipped over a vehicle. He broke an entire ring. He kicked Apollo Crews in midair. On Monday night, he threw an office chair at Roman Reigns.

And they all went viral.

All told, YouTube videos featuring Braun Strowman have amassed over 50 million views since April 10. If the wrestling gods worked with WWE chairman Vince McMahon to create a Superstar for the millennial generation, Strowman would come roaring out of an ambulance.

With the exception of Brock Lesnar, no WWE Superstar in history has had such terrifying intimidation optimized for YouTube. Strowman's surge up the WWE roster—which has coincided with WWE's recent ratings success, per ShowBuzz Daily (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc)—has been a well-planned collection of moments that will help define 2017.

WWE fanned the flames of Strowman's virality by creating one memorable moment after another. Monster heels often lack longevity and seem destined to become midcard comedy acts after starting hot. They have a complicated history in WWE. One minute, you're destroying The Undertaker. The next, you're dancing uncomfortably with Natalya.

But with Strowman, WWE has sternly committed to his magnetic appeal as a Facebook Frankenstein. The key to his success isn't only his ability to produce a stunt, but it's also WWE's ability to promote it as a moment in time. Strowman stunts are mainstays on WWE's social media channels, including featurettes on Cathy Kelley's social media updates.

They've all created an everlasting effect to reinforce Strowman's presence as a bad, bad man who is quickly developing into a walking attraction through the power of digital media. WWE has had trouble monetizing its enormous network of followers.

Last year, Ian Frisch of Vice reported WWE made three cents per follower outside of the WWE Network. In WWE's 2Q 17 earnings report, it was stated the promotion's followers had ballooned to 800 million.

And while WWE's stranglehold on social media may have not led to profits, it has provided a platform for the meteoric rise of one of its brightest stars.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.