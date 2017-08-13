Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem Before Raiders vs. Cardinals Game

Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem Before Raiders vs. Cardinals GameAugust 13, 2017
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat for the national anthem prior to Saturday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Mark J. Rebilas posted a photo of Lynch seated on a cooler while staffers and teammates around him were standing:
Mark J. Rebilas @rebilasphoto
#Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to #NFL game against Cardinals. @usatodaysports @azcentral https://t.co/OAUOfZ39SH2017-8-13 03:31:33
Lynch, who did not play Saturday, spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick when the free-agent quarterback first decided to silently protest social injustice and police brutality during "The Star-Spangled Banner" last season with the San Francisco 49ers.
"I'd rather see him take a knee than stand up, put his hands up, and get murdered," Lynch said during an appearance on TBS' Conan in September 2016 (h/t SB Nation). "So, I mean, my take on it is s--t's got to start somewhere, and if that was the starting point—I just hope people open up their eyes to see there's really a problem going on, and something needs to be done for it to stop."