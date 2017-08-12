Cowboys Say They Support Ezekiel Elliott, Realize Gravity of Domestic Violence

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Saturday the team supports running back Ezekiel Elliott after the NFL suspended him six games following a lengthy investigation into a series of alleged domestic violence. He also said those who commit those acts must be held accountable.

"At the end of the day, we certainly support Zeke," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "At the same time, we understand the very, very, very serious nature of domestic violence, certainly that people should be held accountable if that takes place."

Jones added the Cowboys are comfortable moving forward without Elliott since they have Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris available to pick up the slack.

"If we have to play with other running backs, we like the running backs on this team," he said.

Since news of the suspension broke Friday, Elliott and his representatives have vowed to appeal the NFL's ruling.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 22-year-old said he was "both surprised and disappointed" by the league's decision and that he "strongly" disagrees with the investigation's findings.

"I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given," he wrote.