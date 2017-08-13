PGA Championship 2017 Schedule: Sunday Tee Times, TV Coverage and Predictions

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

There was not a lot of movement on moving day at the PGA Championship as Kevin Kisner remains in the top spot at seven-under par and Hideki Matsuyama is just one stroke back leading into Sunday's final round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The difficult greens and challenging pin placements made it nearly impossible for the majority of golfers in the field to make birdies, and neither Kisner nor Matsuyama could break par on Saturday.

Few golfers were able to do that, but Chris Stroud was able to shoot an even par round of 71, and that allowed him to tie Matsuyama at six-under. Stroud, who was the last golfer to earn a spot in the PGA Championship field, will play with Kisner in the last pairing of the final round.

Those two will tee off at 2:45 p.m. ET, 10 minutes after Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Louis Oosthuizen (five-under) and Grayson Murray (three-under) will start their round at 2:25 p.m.

Here's a look at tee times for the full field (courtesy of PGATour.com and CBSSports.com):

8:05 a.m.—Charles Howell III

8:15 a.m.—Vijay Singh, Omar Uresti

8:25 a.m.—Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:35 a.m.—Adam Scott, Anirban Lahiri

8:45 a.m.—Daniel Summerhays, Cody Gribble

8:55 a.m.—Hideto Tanihara, Lee Westwood

9:05 a.m.—Charley Hoffman, K.T. Kim

9:15 a.m.—Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren

9:25 a.m.—Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson

9:35 a.m.—Shane Lowry, Bud Cauley

9:45 a.m.—Bill Haas, Rory McIlroy

9:55 a.m.—Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

10:15 a.m.—Lucas Glover, Kason Kokrak

10:25 a.m.—Jamie Lovemark, Steve Stricker

10:35 a.m.—Kelly Kraft, Marc Leishman

10:45 a.m.—Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau

10:55 a.m.—Jon Rahm, Jim Herman

11:05 a.m.—Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter

11:15 a.m.—Thorbjorn Olesen, David Lingmerth

11:25 a.m.—Kevin Chappell, Sean O'Hair

11:35 a.m.—Brooks Koepka, D.A. Points

11:45 a.m.—Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Moore

12:05 p.m.—Zach Johnson, Brian Harman

12:15 p.m.—Jordan L. Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:25 p.m.—Pat Perez, Richard Sterne

12:35 p.m.—Ben An, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m.—James Hahn, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m.—Robert Streb, Chris Wood

1:05 p.m.—Satoshi Kodaira, Henrik Stenson

1:15 p.m.—Jason Day, J.B. Holmes

1:25 p.m.—Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

1:45 p.m.—Sung Kang, Ryan Fox

1:55 p.m.—Francesco Molinari, Chez Reavie

2:05 p.m.—Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

2:15 p.m.—Graham DeLaet, Patrick Reed

2:25 p.m.—Louis Oosthuizen, Grayson Murray

2:35 p.m.—Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

2:45 p.m.—Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner

The final round of the PGA Championship will be televised by TNT from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET, and CBS will take over from TNT and broadcast until 7 p.m.

Kisner has never finished better than tied for 12th in any major, but he is the 54-hole leader at the PGA. While his third-round score of 72 was not impressive after shooting 67 in each of the first two rounds, he held it together and avoided disaster. He was unable to drain birdie putts as he had in the first two rounds, and that may make him vulnerable Sunday.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Stroud is the Cinderella story at the PGA Championship, and if he can avoid thinking about how far he has come in such a short period of time, he has a chance to do the unexpected. However, if he finds himself close to the lead on the back nine Sunday, it may be hard for him to control his emotions.

Matsuyama has been the hottest player on the tour, having won more than $7.7 million this year while coming off a victory in last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. If the slow-playing Matsuyama can hole a couple of birdie putts early, he will be very difficult to beat.

Oosthuizen should be in an excellent position to make a run at his second major. When it comes to ball striking and touch around the greens, Oosthuizen ranks with the best in the game. He could have fallen far behind Saturday, but he held it together and should be in contention throughout the final round.

Predictions

Stroud should be on cloud nine as he begins his round, but he barely qualified for the PGA Championship, and the reality of the moment will likely be too much for him.

The same could be said about Kisner, but he has played so consistently through the first three rounds that he is not about to throw it away. Look for Kisner to play solid golf even if he can't hold on to the lead past the halfway point.

Matsuyama would love to become the first Japanese player to win a major, and he has been one of the best players in the world this year. However, he did not play his best golf Saturday, and unless he gets hot with the putter as he did Friday, he is not likely to win the tournament.

Oosthuizen always plays well in important tournaments, and he looks like the best player among the contenders. We expect Oosthuizen to play well enough to remain in contention through nine holes and then turn it on during the back nine.

Oosthuizen will get the lead and come away with the Wanamaker Trophy that goes to the PGA champion.