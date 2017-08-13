NFL Preseason Week 1 Roundup: Goff Offering Signs of Hope as Rams' Star QB

0 of 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Time isn't a luxury granted to any struggling NFL quarterback. And it's definitely not on Jared Goff's side as he enters his second season.

When a team uses its first overall pick on a quarterback, as the Los Angeles Rams did with Goff, it needs him to be a franchise-altering player fast. There can be some patience at first, but that wears thin quickly.

Any rope Goff had to justify his draft status will run out early in 2017. He can't be the quarterback who was indecisive while getting sacked 26 times over only seven starts in 2016. And he definitely can't be the quarterback who completed only 54.6 percent of his pass attempts.

He needs to adjust in his second year, a season when excuses are running out already. Goff has a young offensive guru on his sideline in new head coach Sean McVay. And the Rams also just completed a trade to give him another weapon, bolstering the wide receiver depth chart by acquiring Sammy Watkins.

Goff can't look like a rookie out of his element anymore. But maybe, just maybe, we were given a brief glimpse Saturday night of the 22-year-old starting to put that part of his NFL existence behind him.

Let's dive deeper into his performance and the other highlights from preseason action Saturday.