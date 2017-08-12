UFC Prospect Sean O'Malley Discusses Smoking Marijuana with Snoop Dogg

Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Sean O'Malley, a 22-year-old mixed martial arts fighter who was recently awarded a UFC contract, recently had a friendly encounter with Snoop Dogg that resulted in the two men sharing a joint.

Following a knockout victory over Alfred Khashakyan during Dana White's Tuesday Night Conternder Series, O'Malley said on The MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani that Snoop Dogg asked to meet him, via MMA Fighting's Danny Segura:



"Right when I walked into his trailer, he handed me a joint and I was pumped. It felt like a movie because I walked into his trailer and he's got his body guards, he's got a couple of other people in there, and there was like three joints going around.

"I was puffin' and passin', trying to keep up, and they had a TV in there playing highlights of my fight, so were watching that and smoking, it was so much fun. It was only like 20 or 30 minutes, but it was a good time and a memory forever."

Snoop Dogg was in attendance at the event as part of the alternative commentary team with former UFC superstar Urijah Faber.

The legendary rapper told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in June what attracted him to the opportunity to serve as a commentator for a weekly mixed martial arts broadcast.

"I'm a big fan of UFC and [am] looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action," he said. "Y'all in for a brand-new experience with Dogg on the mic."

A bantamweight fighter from Montana, O'Malley has an 8-0 career record with six of his victories coming via knockout or TKO.

It turns out Snoop Dogg may have seen the birth of a future UFC superstar. O'Malley immediately earned a UFC contract following the win, according to Segura, though that may end up being the second-most memorable thing to happen to him on that particular night.